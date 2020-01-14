Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Rap the History of Will Smith Raps

Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performs an original rap with Jimmy breaking down the Fresh Prince’s entire life and career to date.

It’s the hip-hop version of the history of Will Smith as performed by Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon, outlining Smith’s musical career.

The song begins with Smith’s intro to rap as The Fresh Prince opposite DJ Jazzy in 1985. “Will rocked the house ‘til it turned to rubble/ Every time I told y’all ‘girls ain’t nothing but trouble,’” they rapped in reference to his 1987 song.

Smith is out promoting his new film, Bad Boys for Life.

Check out the full lyrics below:

Will

From the City of Brotherly Love

Jimmy

That’s Philly

Will

Comes the brother that you love by the name

Jimmy

“Big Willie”

You seen him in Billboard, starring in shows

But there’s a lot about him that you might not know

Will

What what?

Jimmy

Actor? Rapper?

Will

Nah, pleadin’ the fifth

Jimmy, let’s teach ‘em all somethin’ about Will Smith

Jimmy and Will

Back in eigh-ty-five!

Will

Rocked the house ‘til it turned to rubble,

Every time I told y’all “Girls Ain’t Nothing but Trouble”

Jeff’s the DJ, I’m the rapper

You can call him Jazz, you can call me Dapper

Then I was rappin’ just to make bus fare

Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air

Jimmy

I don’t gotta tell you that show was awesome

Every Monday night, before an all-new Blossom

Will

Six whole years I lived with the Banks

So if you can dance the Carlton, I still give thanks

But a real big star needs a real big screen

So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean

I went ham, no beef, no Kevin Bacon

Even though we still connect with Six Degrees of Separation

“What you gonna do?” When you hear the siren noise

Me and Martin, a couple of Bad Boys

Independence Day, aliens on my turf

You invading us? Nah, “Welcome to Earth!”

Jimmy

‘97 married Jada, and she still Set It Off,

Any questions? You and she can have a Red Table Talk

Will

Agent J, Men in Black, keepin’ a file

So y’all could get jiggy with us Big Willie Style

Jimmy and Will

Na na na na na na na, bienvenido a miami

Will

Started out a Prince, then became the Fresh Papi

Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force

Willow came and told ya “Whip Your Hair Back and Forth”

Wild Wild West, Enemy of the State-est

Jimmy

Like Muhammad Ali said–

Will

“I’m the greatest!”

Jimmy

From way back when to the new Willenium

Shark Tale, played a fish, I was finnin’ ‘em

Men in Black and Bad Boys Two

Jimmy

Give him 60 seconds, he can solve a Rubik’s cube

Will

Dropped Lost and Found, turned it over and Switch

Jimmy

He even got Kevin James a date in Hitch

Will

Just doin’ my Happyness, no tension

Jimmy

Forget the wack rappers, man- He Am Legend!

Will

Joined Suicide Squad, played Deadshot

Then dropped my superpowers and I found ‘em Hancock

Jimmy

He fought Ron Burgundy in Anchorman 2

Will

Then I bungee-jumped out of a chopper on YouTube

Jimmy and Will

(yelling)

Ahhh!

Will

Checkin’ off my Bucket List, enjoyin’ the ride

Jimmy

And if you haven’t done it, please like and subscribe

Will

Aladdin ain’t never ever had a friend like me

And I turned into a pigeon in my last movie

So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird

Jimmy

You’re a good man–

Will

And Bad Boy for life

Jimmy and Will

Ya heard?