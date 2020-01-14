Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Rap the History of Will Smith Raps

Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and performs an original rap with Jimmy breaking down the Fresh Prince’s entire life and career to date.
It’s the hip-hop version of the history of Will Smith as performed by Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon, outlining Smith’s musical career.
The song begins with Smith’s intro to rap as The Fresh Prince opposite DJ Jazzy in 1985. “Will rocked the house ‘til it turned to rubble/ Every time I told y’all ‘girls ain’t nothing but trouble,’” they rapped in reference to his 1987 song.
Smith is out promoting his new film, Bad Boys for Life.
Check out the full lyrics below:
Will
From the City of Brotherly Love
Jimmy
That’s Philly
Will
Comes the brother that you love by the name
Jimmy
“Big Willie”
You seen him in Billboard, starring in shows
But there’s a lot about him that you might not know
Will
What what?
Jimmy
Actor? Rapper?
Will
Nah, pleadin’ the fifth
Jimmy, let’s teach ‘em all somethin’ about Will Smith
Jimmy and Will
Back in eigh-ty-five!
Will
Rocked the house ‘til it turned to rubble,
Every time I told y’all “Girls Ain’t Nothing but Trouble”
Jeff’s the DJ, I’m the rapper
You can call him Jazz, you can call me Dapper
Then I was rappin’ just to make bus fare
Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air
Jimmy
I don’t gotta tell you that show was awesome
Every Monday night, before an all-new Blossom
Will
Six whole years I lived with the Banks
So if you can dance the Carlton, I still give thanks
But a real big star needs a real big screen
So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean
I went ham, no beef, no Kevin Bacon
Even though we still connect with Six Degrees of Separation
“What you gonna do?” When you hear the siren noise
Me and Martin, a couple of Bad Boys
Independence Day, aliens on my turf
You invading us? Nah, “Welcome to Earth!”
Jimmy
‘97 married Jada, and she still Set It Off,
Any questions? You and she can have a Red Table Talk
Will
Agent J, Men in Black, keepin’ a file
So y’all could get jiggy with us Big Willie Style
Jimmy and Will
Na na na na na na na, bienvenido a miami
Will
Started out a Prince, then became the Fresh Papi
Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force
Willow came and told ya “Whip Your Hair Back and Forth”
Wild Wild West, Enemy of the State-est
Jimmy
Like Muhammad Ali said–
Will
“I’m the greatest!”
Jimmy
From way back when to the new Willenium
Shark Tale, played a fish, I was finnin’ ‘em
Men in Black and Bad Boys Two
Jimmy
Give him 60 seconds, he can solve a Rubik’s cube
Will
Dropped Lost and Found, turned it over and Switch
Jimmy
He even got Kevin James a date in Hitch
Will
Just doin’ my Happyness, no tension
Jimmy
Forget the wack rappers, man- He Am Legend!
Will
Joined Suicide Squad, played Deadshot
Then dropped my superpowers and I found ‘em Hancock
Jimmy
He fought Ron Burgundy in Anchorman 2
Will
Then I bungee-jumped out of a chopper on YouTube
Jimmy and Will
(yelling)
Ahhh!
Will
Checkin’ off my Bucket List, enjoyin’ the ride
Jimmy
And if you haven’t done it, please like and subscribe
Will
Aladdin ain’t never ever had a friend like me
And I turned into a pigeon in my last movie
So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird
Jimmy
You’re a good man–
Will
And Bad Boy for life
Jimmy and Will
Ya heard?