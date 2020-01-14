The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says to Expect “Lots” of Negan

The new Season 10 promo for The Walking Dead was just released and the trailer is titled “Spies.” Negan appears to reveal a spy in Alpha’s camp. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, took a few fan questions on Twitter to discuss the upcoming remainder of Season 10.

Stuff. And lots of it. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 12, 2020

Lol. Good (big) reach. I’m thinking we talking about second half of season. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 12, 2020

The Walking Dead season ten is one of the highest rated, if not the highest rated, seasons of the show. The first eight episodes have followed a continuation of the ongoing conflict with Alpha and the Whisperers.

The mid-season finale saw our group of heroes standing on a literal cliffhanger as the episode cuts away. We’re now getting closer to the return of The Walking Dead and we’ve got a look at the extended trailer for the mid-season return episode.

We learned recently that the title for the mid-season return episode is called, “Squeeze,” which feels appropriate given the state of the final scene in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for yourself and let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below.

Do you think Eugene and Rosita finally pair up? Does Negan control the fate of Alpha and the Whisperers?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!