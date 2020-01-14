Supernatural: A Flashback Episode is Coming

Supernatural will air a flashback episode in its final season on the CW. The show has used flashbacks many times in the past, but it has been a while since young Sam and Dean Winchester were in an episode and could their father be making a return too?

It’s been four years since the show last did a flashback episode with season 11 containing “Just My Imagination,” which included a flashback to a young Sam and Dean, and “The Devil in the Details,” which featured the return of Colin Ford as a teenage Sam.

The show’s writers thought at great lengths about how the final season should be shaped. “It’s like, ‘What are the types of episodes that we enjoy that makes the show good but also speaks to the characters?’” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb says of the question they asked themselves.

In regards to flashbacks, they said, “For a long time, pretty much every season we would do a story that would flash back to a young Sam and Dean story,” Dabb says. “So this year we’re doing one of those, which we haven’t done for a long, long time.”

There’s no word yet on when the flashback episode will air but stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki previously told EW about the flashbacks they’d like to see. “I would love to see more of what the boys were doing when they couldn’t necessarily go on a hunt but they really wanted to,” Ackles said in 2018. “Maybe sometimes they’d stow away with dad and he wouldn’t know it and they would get into some trouble. I think there’s a lot of story to be told there.”

Padalecki added, “I would love to see the month after Mary gets burned on the ceiling. I would love to see the story of how John figured out that his wife and the mother of his two kids was involved in hunting.”

We do know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan has filmed an episode of Supernatural, so this may just line up with the flashback episode that’s being teased.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.