Matthew Mcconaughey and Charlie Hunnam Go Out for New York Pizza

Cast members of the upcoming film, The Gentlemen, got together ahead of its January 24 arrival in theaters this week for a pizza date. On Sunday, Matthew McConaughey shared a photo of himself, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding and Charlie Hunnam posing outside of a pizza parlor, which he captioned, “Gentlemen slice.”

View this post on Instagram Gentlemen slice A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:34pm PST

The Gentlemen also stars Colin Farrell, Eddie Marsan and Jeremy Strong and stars McConaughey as businessman Mickey Pearson, who has built a cannabis empire in England.

Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from those who want his fortune.

The film had its world premiere in December and was released in the United Kingdom on Jan. 1. The film is set to release in the US on January 24.