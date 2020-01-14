Marvel: Morbius Official Trailer Released & Connection to MCU Teased

The trailer for Jared Leto as Marvel’s Morbius the Living Vampire in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man movies is here! The close-up shot shows Leto as Morbius looking over his shoulder. Producer Avi Arad teased that fans are going to like what they see.

“Wait until you see the way he looks, what we have done with this character, you will love it,” Arad said. “There are so many other great characters on the way, too. You will see. We’re just getting started.”

“This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like [Leto], and an actor like [Venom star] Tom [Hardy] wanted to have their own character. But the character they love,” he said in a separate interview. “Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, ‘Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.’ Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.”

What do you think of Jared Leto’s look as Morbius? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!