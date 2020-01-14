BREAKING: ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Delayed Until April

We’ve waited over a decade, so what’s one more month right? In a statement on the their website as well as all their related social media channels, Square Enix shared a statement from the development team of Final Fantasy 7 Remake saying that the game would be delayed a few weeks until April 10th.

The statement came from Producer Yoshinori Kitase and said:

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on. In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer. Thank you for your patience and continued support”

Regardless of how long we’ve waited for this game, I’m not necessarily upset. A game developer opting to spend a few extra weeks polishing up a game is never a bad thing and just shows that the development team wants to do right by fans. We’re used to waiting, and we’d rather get a glorious finished product.

Now that we have an extra month between now and the release, I can’t help but think we might finally get an official demo for the game. Previously, a demo was listed secretly on the PS store a few weeks ago, but that lead to hacks and the release of unpolished assets from the full game being leaked. (Note: Out of respect for the development team and my own love of the Final Fantasy 7 series, I will not be discussing or even looking at any of those leaks).

Though a proper demo would be a great placeholder in the meantime for fans. Whether progress can be carried over or not, it’d give fans a chance to familiarize themselves with not only the new battle system, but also the different modes/ difficulties.