The Walking Dead: New Trailer Teases Eugene and Rosita’s New Romance

The new Season 10 promo for The Walking Dead was just released and the trailer is titled “Spies.” Negan appears to reveal a spy in Alpha’s camp. However, the juiciest spying appears to be the glimpse we get of Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) together. Is there a budding romance between the two?

The Walking Dead season ten is one of the highest rated, if not the highest rated, seasons of the show. The first eight episodes have followed a continuation of the ongoing conflict with Alpha and the Whisperers.

The mid-season finale saw our group of heroes standing on a literal cliffhanger as the episode cuts away. We’re now getting closer to the return of The Walking Dead and we’ve got a look at the extended trailer for the mid-season return episode.

We learned yesterday that the title for the mid-season return episode is called, “Squeeze,” which feels appropriate given the state of the final scene in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for yourself and let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below.

Do you think Eugene and Rosita finally pair up?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!