Avengers: Star Gwyneth Paltrow Selling a Candle That Smells Like Her Private Parts

Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest addition to their online store, a scented candle that retails for $75 and is called “THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE.” The candle was actually named by Paltrow, as the official description for the product reveals.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow),” the description reads. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Goop released a NSFW advertisement ahead of the Christmas holiday.

P.S.: We think it’s just very, very, very odd!