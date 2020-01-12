‘The Walking Dead’: Is Rick Grimes in Nebraska?

Where could The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes possibly be? In TWD Season 2 Episode 8, titled, “Nebraska,” Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Glenn (Steven Yeun) ventured beyond the farm in search of the missing Hershel (Scott Wilson) who they eventually found in an old bar.

They then encountered a pair of armed characters, Tony (Aaron Munoz) and Dave (Michael Raymond James), who reported rumors of “a rail yard in Montgomery running trains to the middle of the country,” namely Kansas and Nebraska.

According to Tony, Nebraska was a holdout in the wake of the zombie outbreak because of a low population and “lots of guns.”

Well, now we have a connection. The Walking Dead: World Beyond reveals a new society: one that is home to more than 10,000 survivors. Guess where it is? That’s right! Nebraska!

Scott Gimple, chief of creative content for the world of The Walking Dead, hinted the rumor-filled conversation about the wider world in “Nebraska” partially inspired the new series:

“The things that we’ve implied [about the wider universe] have always been things we wanted to follow and tell more of,” Gimple said in an October interview with Deadline.

“The things that we’ve implied come in like rumors, little things that characters say about the outside world. There were things, for instance, that characters said in Season 2 of The Walking Dead that ignited my own imagination and some of those things are coming to fruition now seven years later in some of the things that we’re doing. It’s one of the pleasurable things about a shared-universe approach. It’s satisfying to look at different things from different angles and play them with different voices.”

In a recent interview with EW, Gimple confirmed the Nebraska setting but noted World Beyond does not take place “exclusively there.”

“It was a different place that conceivably could have had their own things going on there,” Gimple stated. “It wasn’t like West Virginia or Southern Georgia. We wanted to show a very different life. It’s not even like we’re honing up on aspects of Nebraskan life. It’s more just conceivably a different place where there would be no cross between them.”

What do you think about this connection? Could Rick Grimes be in Nebraska?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.