Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo Responds to Justin Chambers’ Exit

Ellen Pompeo has given fans her reaction to Justin Chambers leaving Grey’s Anatomy, revealing she is heartbroken by the loss. Chambers announced that he was leaving the medical drama on Friday.

Pompeo reacted to Chambers’ departure on Twitter on Saturday. She quote-tweeted a post from Vanity Fair, where the outlet wrote that Grey’s Anatomy “is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet.”

“Truer words have never been spoken,” Pompeo agreed with a broken-heart emoji.

Truer words have never been spoken @VanityFair 💔 https://t.co/KgoCS9TeVU — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) January 11, 2020

Chambers announced his departure from Grey’s Anatomy on Friday, in a statement published by Entertainment Tonight.

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.”

“As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rhimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride,” he went on.

Grey’s Anatomy is in is 17th Season.

