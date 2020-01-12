Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Photos, Sharon Carter Returns

New photos from the upcoming series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, are giving fans a first look at Emily VanCamp’s return as Sharon Carter, daughter of Peggy ‘Agent’ Carter. This is the first we’ve seen of Sharon since Captain America: Civil War.

This first look at Sharon’s return comes from set photos shared by Just Jared. Other photos in the batch shared also feature a look at Stan’s Bucky and Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo.

Sebastian Stan was spotted filming a scene for #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier last night with Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl – check out the photos! https://t.co/hCvmnprbq5 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) January 11, 2020

Are you excited about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+? Let us know how you feel in the comments.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier should debut sometime this fall on Disney+.