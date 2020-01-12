Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Star in NBC Comedy Based on His Life

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Twitter to announce his new NBC television show, Young Rock. The show will deal with “the good, the bad, the ugly,” and the “always funny” from the early years of star and producer Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson comments on his post:

“My formative years, also known as my “Forrest Gump” years were wildly unbelievable, yet incredibly all true. 🤦🏽‍♂️ Ladies & gents, we bring you our exciting new comedy series, “YOUNG ROCK”.”

“What’s unreal about these times and these years, these eras in my life, is the confluence of personalities that had come in and out of my life, weaved in and out of my life,” Johnson said in the video.

“I’ve had a lot of my friends over the years say that I had a very Forrest Gumpian childhood growing up, where my mentors, my heroes — from Muhammad Ali, to André the Giant, you name it, to Ronald Reagan — all [come] in and out of my life.”

Johnson says you’ll see “young Rock as I was wreaking havoc in my early teens in the streets of Hawaii,” Johnson says, including “getting arrested, seemingly every week, doing things I shouldn’t have been doing.”

Johnson recalls his “tough-as-nails” grandmother, professional wrestling promoter Lia Maivia, a “trailblazer in the greatest way for women in the world of professional wrestling” and “one of the first, if not arguably the most successful female wrestling promoter of all time.”

Also to be explored are Johnson’s high school years where “everybody thought that I was an undercover cop, which made my life miserable,” he continues, “Because I was already 6’4” and 225 pounds, and I looked like I was 48 years old at 15.”

“We are all very excited,” Johnson says. “It’s an exciting time at NBC, an exciting time at us for Seven Bucks Productions to be able to share these early years.”

