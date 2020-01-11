The Walking Dead: Remaining Episodes Are More Scarier and Shocking

The Walking Dead season ten is one of the highest rated, if not the highest rated, seasons of the show. The first eight episodes have followed a continuation of the ongoing conflict with Alpha and the Whisperers.

One of the show’s stars, Smantha Morton (Aplha) recently address the upcoming remainder of Season 10.

“I think the fans love Alpha because in the comic book, she’s so iconic. And I think a female villain that kind of beats Negan at his game, really, is quite phenomenal,” Morton told Red Carpet News TV. “So for me, when I got the part, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna smash this and have the time of my life working with these people,’ and doing something I’ve never done before, and being allowed to do that. A girl from Nottingham going over to Georgia and playing Alpha, and being given that opportunity, was incredible.”

Asked to describe her favorite part from Season 10:

“We haven’t finished the season yet, so there’s lots more amazing things to come,” she said. “I was just constantly shocked reading the scripts thinking, ‘Really?! Oh my gosh.’ Just when you think it can’t get any more scarier, or any more ‘what?!’ — it does.”

The mid-season finale saw our group of heroes standing on a literal cliffhanger as the episode cuts away. We’re now getting closer to the return of The Walking Dead and we’ve got a look at the extended trailer for the mid-season return episode.

The trailer opens with Gamma (Thora Birch) standing at the entrance of Alexandria and surrounding by weapon wielding Alexandrians.

Then, we see our group of Survivors in the cave and Alpha (Samantha Morton) exiting the cave and throwing down her torch.

Next, Michonne (Danai Gurira) is out in the open water, on a boat, surveying the landscape.

We then see Beta (Ryan Hurst) entering an RV in the middle of a field that appears to have a secret doorway to an underground tunnel.

There is more confrontation between Gamma and the Alexandrians, including Father Gabriel (Seth Gillam) and Rosita (Christian Serratos).

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is shown to be still with Alpha and the Whisperers.

The final scene shows our group of Survivors having a difficult time trying to survive and escape the cave. In particular, there appears to be a critical moment where Jerry (Cooper Andrews) is stuck in the cave with walkers in pursuit, as Aaron (Ross Marquand) is seen trying to get him out.

We learned yesterday that the title for the mid-season return episode is called, “Squeeze,” which feels appropriate given the state of the final scene in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for yourself and let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below. Do you think Jerry survives the episode?