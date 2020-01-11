Saved by the Bell: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Returns as Zack Morris

It is now confirmed that Mark-Paul Gosselaar will return to the new Saved by the Bell reboot on NBC to reprise is iconic role as Zack Morris.

Bayside High School will be back again on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service. Peacock is bringing Saved by the Bell back 30 years after its debut with a completely new reboot.

According to The Wrap, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are also slated to return to the Saved by the Bell reboot.

The official description of the show says:

“When California governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

Also, according to The Hollywood Reporter, actress Josie Totah (Champions, Spider-Man: Homecoming) will star in a leading role as Lexi, a pretty, witty cheerleader who is the most popular girl at Bayside High. But she’s not the nice girl like Kelly Kapowski.

Punky Brewster will also be rebooted for Peacock. The new version will star Soleil Moon Frye as a grown-up version of her former character.

The NBCU SVOD service is also rebooting drama Battlestar Galactica with Mr. Robot creator, Sam Esmail, at the helm.

Peacock will be available in April 2020, when it will roll out with more than 15,000 hours of content.

Are you looking forward to the return of Saved by the Bell?