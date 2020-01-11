Brad Pitt: Bradley Cooper Helped Him Get Sober

Brad Pitt, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star, won Best Supporting Actor at the National Board of Review Awards Wednesday night, and began his acceptance speech with a shout-out to the award’s presenter, Bradley Cooper, who Pitt credits helped him start his journey to sobriety.

“Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this,” Pitt said. “He’s a sweetheart. I got sober because of this guy, and every day has been happier ever since.”

Pitt spent a year and a half in Alcoholics Anonymous after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from the actor in September 2016. Pitt has been open about his decision to get sober, telling GQ “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem and truthfully, I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka.”

In September 2019, Pitt told the New York Times, “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.”

Cooper has also spoken about his decision to stop drinking, “I wouldn’t have been able to have access to myself or other people or even take in other people if I hadn’t changed my life, no way,” he told Barbara Walters in 2015. “And I never would’ve been able to have relationships that I do.”

It’s pretty remarkable to be honest about oneself and it also can help others.

If you have a problem with alcohol or a loved one, you can reach Alcoholics Anonymous here at their website.