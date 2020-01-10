Pokemon: Ash’s Most Surprising Catch Yet

The official Twitter account for the new Pokemon series confirms that Ash has caught a surprising new Pokemon.

Mr. Mime!

The official Twitter account reveals that Mr. Mime decided to help out Ash and Go now that they’re based in the new Professor Sakuragi’s lab in the Kanto region.

The caption to the image says:

“Trivia – Satoshi’s Bariyard Until now, I was helping my mom at a house in Masala Town, but I decided to take care of the surroundings of Satoshi at the Sakuragi Institute – Furthermore, in episode 7, we won a wonderful victory in the battle – I teach kung fu gymnastics and it is actually dexterou”

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but is not yet officially licensed for an English language release. Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer.

Are you excited about this new catch?

