Ozark: Netflix Announces Return Date with Season 3 First Look

On Wednesday, Netflix announced the return date for Jason Bateman and Laura Linney‘s Emmy-winning drama, Ozark. Ozark season 3 returns to Netflix on March 27, but, until then, let’s check out the newly-released first look teaser and images.

Season 2 of Ozark ended with the Byrdes buying a river boat casino to continue their criminal activity.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 3:

“It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

At last year’s Emmys, Bateman won for his work as director, while Julia Garner was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for playing Marty’s (Bateman) feisty apprentice Ruth Langmore.

Are you excited about the return of Ozark? Check out the images and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!