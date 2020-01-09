‘Young Sheldon’ recap “A Live Chicken, a Fried Chicken and Holy Matrimony”

Pastor Jeff is madly in love with Robin and they’re getting married next Sunday. Well, maybe Saturday. They’re in a hurry and want a cheap, small, bare-bones wedding.

They hire Mary to help plan it. While helping, Mary breaks down crying as she’s sad that she didn’t the wedding of her dreams.

Missy feels bad for Matilda, Billy’s chicken because Billy’s dad wants to eat her so she hides Matilda in the closet. Sheldon finds Matilda and throws a fit. Missy throws a fit when George brings home Kentucky Fried Chicken for dinner. To top it all off, Georgie brings home a girl.

George calls Meemaw for help. Missy flushes the fried chicken down the toilet which causes it to overflow, Meemaw takes Matilda back to the Sparks’, and George gives Georgie “the talk.”

This episode was cute. Minus the stranger at the end. Doesn’t Sheldon know about stranger danger? But the chicken bit was cute, I like how Missy tried to save Matilda. I also like how Sheldon put on a full space suit to avoid it. I hope the rest of the season is just as funny.