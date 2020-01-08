The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Roasts Rick Grimes

Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln, co-stars on The Walking Dead, are known for their desire to one-up each other and prank one another. It appears that Reedus still loves to take a jab at Lincoln even though his character, Rick Grimes, has departed the show.

The infamous prank wars between Andrew Lincoln and his Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus came to an end on set when Norman who took home the prank gold.

You may recall a few of the pranks from the actors’ past seasons on the show, including a time when Reedus filled Lincoln’s car to the brim with the terror of craft supplies-glitter.

According to comicbook.com, Reedus is proud of his victory, claiming that no matter what Lincoln has in store he will remain the winner.

“I’m so f—ing far ahead of him that he could prank me a hundred times and I’d still be ahead,”

He revealed this in an interview on The Walking Dead set before Lincoln left for the U.K. to spend more time with his family. Reedus explained that Lincoln did give it one last college try before he made his departure from the show, though.

“He toilet papered my car. How he did it was, we were filming a really weird scene and he just told the set PA to do it. I’m like, ‘That’s so lazy!’ It’s so bad. He just wasted a bunch of toilet paper and you’re an a–hole! I’m still so far…”

Reedus also looked back on how it all began.

“We’re in Japan and he’s like, ‘Oh, you speak a little bit of Japanese, don’t you?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, a little bit.’ We’re so jet lagged and it’s super early in the morning and everyone’s overly polite. He goes, ‘Yeah, how do I say this? How do I say, ‘Thank you for having me in your country?” I go, ‘Toire wa dokodesu ka.'”

He continued,

“He’s like,'”What?’ I’m like, ‘Toire wa dokodesu ka. He goes, ‘Okay.’ They go, ‘Okay, sir.’ He goes, ‘Before we start, toire wa dokodesu ka.’ You just see everyone like…”

All of this happened in front of some very amused Japanese fans,

“It means ‘Where’s the toilet?’ He kind of goes, ‘What the f— did I just say?’ ‘You just asked where the toilet is.’ That was on live television. There’s been a ton of [pranks] between.”

What do you think of the endless jabs and pranks between the two?