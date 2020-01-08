Star Wars: Is Ewan McGregor Getting Ready for ‘Obi-Wan’ Disney Plus Series?

Ewan McGregor, who played the witty Jedi Knight in the Star Wars prequels, is signed on to return as Kenobi. At the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, McGregor appeared with ‘Obi-Wan’ hair and fans were going nuts.

I can barely contain my excitement.

Obi-Wan is one of my favourite characters and to have Ewan come back would be an absolute treat.

I would imagine that if the series were to happen, it would take place during his exile on Tatooine. During his exile, Kenobi spent 20 years watching Luke Skywalker grow up. What this series could do, like Rogue One and Solo did, is bridge the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. A lot could have happened during those 20 years and it doesn’t necessarily mean that Obi-Wan stayed on Tatooine.

The Possibilities are incredibly exciting.

If fans look at John Jackson Miller’s book, Kenobi, we see Ben join a war between farmers and the Sand People. Despite this book not being considered canon, they could definitely use it as a starting point. It’s a simple plot and keeping it on Tatooine means that they don’t have to worry too much about continuity. Unfortunately, the problem with doing a series such as this means that they must also take the animated shows into consideration, especially Rebels. This could potentially be an issue for fans who didn’t watch the animated shows.

One thing that I am curious about is Darth Maul. Obviously, Solo brought back the live-action Darth Maul with his mechanical legs. If you’ve watched Rebels you’ll know that Maul and Kenobi meet once again after many years, so while a potential reunion was teased merely with Maul’s presence in Solo, it seems unlikely that we will get one due to how Rebels concluded.

Could Kenobi’s series rewrite Star Wars history and give us the live-action reunion fans have been waiting for?

Who knows. All we can do is wait.

We will be sure to update all you Star Wars fans on the rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi series. For now, let us know what you would like to see in an Obi-Wan spin-off.

James Lister contributed to this column.