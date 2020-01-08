It looks like Final Fantasy is continuing to expand on mobile platforms. Square Enix has announced that they are partnering up with South Korean Developer JSC Games and a Chinese game maker called GAEA Mobile. They will work together to develop and publish a new Final Fantasy XV MMO.

This is interesting considering the fact that not too long ago a bunch of DLC content was cancelled for Final Fantasy XV. FFXV has been at the forefront of a lot of controversies since its release several years ago. As one of the most divisive titles in the series it comes as a shock, to me anyway, that they would pick this title to develop an MMO mobile game from. Especially considering they already have an amazing MMO going strong in Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.

Maybe I shouldn’t be too surprised though, considering the fact that around the original release of the game there was a more generic mobile game released. Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire was a town-building mobile game that was… Okay. They also released Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition which was a mobile retelling of the entire Final Fantasy XV game!

The working title of the game is FFXV mobile though it is subject to change, and probably will. According to a Japanese website FFXV mobile is set in an alternate world that takes place near the beginning of the original Final Fantasy XV. It is currently unclear how the events will differ from the console release of Final Fantasy XV or who the player will play as. With it being an MMO it seems like a reasonable guess that character creation will probably be a part of it.

The game will reportedly also have new regions to explore compared to the original game. One of the goals behind this game is, apparently, to bring the console’s flashy action and graphics to mobile platforms. This will also all be done with touch controls (obviously).

Some sources are also reporting that the game will launch in China first and then come worldwide later on. Hopefully, e can expect some kind of trailer soon and I, for one, will be looking forward to more Final Fantasy however it may come. For now, we’ll just have to stay tuned for more info as it comes out.

At least we don’t have much longer to wait for the Final Fantasy VII remake!