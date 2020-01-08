We’re not too far from Dragonball Z: Kakarot now, boys and girls! Namco Bandai has blessed us with a brand new Dragonball Z: Kakarot trailer. In addition to being an overall fantastic trailer, it also showcases a lot of new content we haven’t seen yet!

The new 3 minute trailer gives us a good look at the different way you’ll be able to adjust your characters. You can obviously level up, and it looks like there’s other mechanics you can use to temporarily boost stats for missions. Collecting ingredients and cooking them looks to be a big part of that.

The trailer also gives us a look at something that appears to be a skill tree. The idea of being able to upgrade your characters however you want is especially exciting as it’s not something that’s often been explored in a Dragonball Z game.

In fact, this game as a whole was always kind of surprising to me. It’s been a long, long time since we’ve had any kind of Dragonball RPG. One could argue that the Xenoverse games fall under that category but I’ve always seen them as, mostly, fighting games myself.

Dragonball Z: Kakarot will be a good change of pace, especially since we just got an incredible Dragonball fighting game in FighterZ.

Kakarot is looking to be a solid RPG with a ton of fun content that will expand on the Dragonball World. The graphics look like they came straight out of the show itself and the fighting looks as fast and flashy as ever. Throw in being able to build your character and we’re left with what looks like an awesome game.

Take this next part with a grain of salt, but the main game is rumoured to be around 40 hours in length which would leave players with a whole lot of time to fire Kamehameha’s!

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below! Dragonball Z: Kakarot will be available as of January 17, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox one. If you preorder it now though you’ll get a couple of bonuses for when you start the game yourself!