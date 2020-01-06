‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie Returns & Here’s Her Best Moments

AMC’s The Walking Dead will returns on Sunday, February 23, to continue its tenth season. Fans are anticipating the return of one of its most popular characters, Maggie Greene, now Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan). Maggie’s return should also bring in the return of her son, Hershel, whose father was Glenn (Steven Yeun). Here’s some of her best moments from season’s past and what we can expect in Season 10.

POSSIBLE SPOILERS AHEAD

Cohan’s return to The Walking Dead became possible when ABC cancelled her show, Whiskey Cavalier. Although, producers teased that she would have been able to make a cameo. On screen, her character left her leadership position at Hilltop to find new communities with a woman named Georgie.

Maggie has been gone for the entirety of the time-jump since the departure of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Her character has been brought up in conversation but we haven’t heard from or seen her during this period.

Angela Kang has said that Cohan will return for Season 11 as a series regular and Cohan made an appearance at New York Comic Con. However, Kang has also been teased to possibly return sooner, telling Deadline that, “we may see her before that.”

Our sources confirm that Cohan was been spotted in Atlanta during the final weeks of filming of Season 10. Season 10 wrapped a week or two ago, which is confirmed due to an Instagram post from Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon).

What does Cohan’s return to The Walking Dead mean for the story line? At this point in the comic book’s, Maggie was in a relationship with Dante. Of course, this can’t be possible on screen now that Dante was killed after the discovery that he was a spy for Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers.

We anticipate that Maggie’s return is due to the departure of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the need for leadership or that it causes the departure of Michonne because Maggie’s mission to seek new communities has led to her discovery of Rick’s location. There are eight episodes left and that leaves limited room to tell the final chapter in Michonne’s story on The Walking Dead. Along with the impending Whisperer War and the new focus on Negan’s relationship with the Whisperers, there isn’t a lot of room to expand the story lines.

What do you think about the return of Maggie? How will it impact Season 10 of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments below.