The Rock Begins Training For “Black Adam”

Despite not being due until the end of 2021, our beloved Dwayne Johnson has started training ready for his DC debut as the powerful and formidable antihero, Black Adam.

Even before landing his dream role, The Rock was an absolute tank but it looks as though he is pushing himself even harder to deliver a performance that no one will forget. Get ready Shazam, because Black Adam is on his way and he packs a punch.

You can check out his impressive progress via his Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B64EabxlRr1/

https://www.instagram.com/p/B698WnDl24p/

I can’t wait to see Black Adam and I can’t think of a better casting. While I am definitely excited for the film, I am itching for the suit reveal.

Considering that shooting starts this summer, we may not have to wait long for our first look. Depending on the situation, we could get a scenario like Shazam! where the suit was first seen on set, or we could get something entirely different.

Since The Rock has such a massive and prevalent presence online, particularly on social media, I think they could do something very special when revealing the costume. Plus, it would mix things up a bit and get people pumped.

Black Adam is set to soar to our screens on December 22nd, 2021. We have quite a long time to wait but we will be sure to update you on any news.

For now, what would you like to see in Black Adam? Let us know in the comments.