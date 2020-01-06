Joker: Joaquin Phoenix’s Uncensored Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Joaquin Phoenix took home the award for Best Actor at the Golden Globe Awards last night. Phoenix had a lot to say about his win and his fellow nominees.

When discussing his fellow nominees, Phoenix said, “We all know there’s no f****** competition between us. I’m your f****** student. I can’t believe the beautiful mesmerizing, unique work that you’ve all done this year, but I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you.”

Joaquin Phoenix’s speech at the #GoldenGIobes ❤️ I respect his love for the other nominees, especially Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/bG6OLEmOAR — esin☽ (@thouflowergirl) January 6, 2020

Joker hit the theaters on October 4th, along with many good reviews that followed the release. It even took many as a surprise when the film became the most profitable comic book movie. Todd Phillips even celebrated the $1billion Box Office on Instagram a few days ago.

A lot of rumors made its way online and talked about a sequel making its way to the table. Although, Todd Phillips sat down with IndieWire and told a whole different story. THR reporter that Warner Bros. is moving forward with a sequel of Joker, while Deadline said there was no plans made for a sequel.

This is what Todd Phillips had to say to IndieWire:

“Well, a movie doesn’t make a billion dollars and they don’t talk about a sequel,” Phillips said. “Joaquin and I have publicly said we’ve been talking about a sequel since week two of shooting because it’s a fun thing to talk about. But the [THR] article was referring to other things than that that were just frankly untrue. I don’t know how it gets started if it’s some assistant trying to gain street cred with a writer.”

He continued on in the interview and said they never thought of the Joaquin Phoenix being in a Joker sequel.

“Here’s the real truth about a sequel. While Joaquin and I have talked about it, and while touring the world with Warner Bros executives — going to Toronto, and Venice, and other places — of course, we’re sitting at dinner and they’re saying, ‘So, have you thought about…?’ But, talking about contracts, there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best.”

Do you think we will get a sequel in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Joker is out in theaters now. Check out our review!