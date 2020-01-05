‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Shares Rare Photo of Daughter With Diane Kruger Celebrating 2020

The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus shared another adorable photo of Diane Kruger with their daughter celebrating 2020. The image says, “Happy new year everyone onward and upward ❤️ to all of u 🥂” The family looks like their enjoying the holiday season and time together.

Norman Reedus also recently shared another vacation photo with his partner, Diane Kruger, and their baby on a plane. If you’ve ever been on a long plane ride or traveled with a baby anywhere, the picture captures the experience!

Reedus simply commented on his photo, “VACAY!!! 🥂”

View this post on Instagram VACAY!!! 🥂 A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Nov 27, 2019 at 10:21am PST

Kruger and Reedus have not yet disclosed their little one’s name and have been very protective of the child, telling People, “Well first and above all, it’s safety. We have The Walking Dead empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it.”

“And secondly, she is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby and I think I just don’t understand why America doesn’t have better laws for children,” she continued.

Recently, the National Treasure actress shared with People that her daughter is starting to have a personality of her own.

“She’s not really girlie, she’s kind of a dude,” Kruger told People at the Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner in April. “It’s fun to have a girl, I will say.”

Meanwhile, talking about traveling, Ride With Norman Reedus will return for a fifth season. AMC has given the green light for Norman Reedus to return to the road, along with his buddies, throughout the world. The fourth season isn’t slated to start until March 8, 2020, so the this is way in advance of fifth season in 2021.

AMC will be giving fans a chance to select one of Reedus’ riding locations for season five with a special online poll. Fans can enter their votes on Ride’s official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for one of the following cities: Jackson, Mississippi, San Diego, California, Salt Lake City Utah, Seattle, Washington or Portland, Oregon.

Norman Reedus has been everything from an Irish Vigilante in Boondock Saints to a zombie killing bad ass in The Walking Dead and even a somewhat snarky and wounded lover in Sky, but in June of 2016, Ride with Norman Reedus premiered and Norman got to play in his most fascinating role yet – being himself.

What do you think of the photo above? Let us know your thoughts below!