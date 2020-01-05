‘The Bacherlor’ Shares a Sneak Preview

We’re starting to learn more about the ladies in this coming season of The Bacherlor with it’s new leading man, Peter Weber. And yes, here’s a first look at another Hannah, she’s Hannah Ann, a 23 year-old model from Tennessee. Hannah Ann looks like she doesn’t care who gets their time with Peter. She just wants all of Peter she can get!

The teaser for Peter Weber’s stint as The Bachelor on ABC aired during the Dancing With the Stars season finale and fans are buzzing about who made an appearance in the trailer for the show’s return.

In the trailer, the exchange goes as follows:

“I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” Peter says to Hannah.

Hannah responds: “Making decisions for my heart because I know there’s still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship.”

Clear initial impressions from the possible Bachelor female contestants is confession and one even stating, “She’s already had her chance!”

Chris Harrison, host of The Bachelor, tells E! News that Hannah’s return was a “mutual” decision that actually was meant to help new star Peter Weber move ahead with his season.

“I think it’s something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship. I think it’s a relationship that didn’t have a clean, clear break,” Harrison said in an interview with E! News. “I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with, but I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn’t really dealt with them all, so I think it’s a hurdle that we needed to clear before we moved forward.”

Hannah and Peter had a very public, very intimate relationship, and a lot has happened in both of their lives since without much time for closure.

“I think it was important that she was a part of this, because she was a big part of Peter’s life,” Chris says. “I think they did love each other very much on her season, and I think that was a very tough decision for Hannah to make not to end up with peter, and one that she’s probably thought a lot about, and I think it was something that needed to be done, and a conversation that needed to be had.”

This does not mean Hannah’s coming back to the franchise for another go, though Chris says that’s not out of the question.

The Bachelor is set to return on January 6 and fans will now be even more anxious to see what happens now! Are you excited too? Should Hannah even get a second chance?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!