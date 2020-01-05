Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases A Masked Comeback

We’ve seen The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan in films that have show the actor as Bruce Wayne’s father and The Comedian. Now, are we getting a “masked” Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 2020? The actor shared an image to his Instagram account that has fans guessing as to what’s in store!

Morgan posted, “Gus found the comedian mask. Still fits like a glove. And looks extra extra with my badass bifocals. Here’s to a masked comeback in 2020.”

Gus found the comedian mask. Still fits like a glove. And looks extra extra with my badass bifocals. Here’s to a masked comeback in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Df7WHuaNnN — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) December 31, 2019

Another thing for 2020 may be finally working with fellow TWD actress, Melissa McBride. Morgan, who portrays the sweet-talking yet intimidating villain, Negan, also recently took time to answer fans questions on Twitter. Morgan shared that he had a “huge peeve” about not getting to share screen time with one particular Walking Dead actress.

Fan @ZaiMcReedus asked, “Will you work with Melissa McBride in the future of the show?’ To which Morgan replied, “I can’t remember. I saw @mcbridemelissa once in the parking lot this year. I’ve never been lucky enough to share screen with her… a big huge peeve of mine.”

Morgan went on to add, “Everyone wants to work with Melissa. No one more than me. They knew years ago I wanted to work with her.”

I can’t remember. I saw @mcbridemelissa once in the parking lot this year. I’ve never been lucky enough to share screen with her… a big huge peeve of mine. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 30, 2019

Everyone wants to work with Melissa. No one more than me. They knew years ago I wanted to work with her. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 30, 2019

Negan and Morgan have once again become a focus of the story of The Walking Dead this season. He’s gained some freedom and appears to be returning to form.

Angela Kang recently discussed Negan with Entertainment Weekly and said, “I always say Negan is always thinking. Negan always has an edge,” said Kang. “There’s an element of him that’s a little unpredictable. He knows what he needs to do to get what he needs in the moment. He’s very smart, he’s very wily, he’s very strong. So, we’re going to see a full range of stuff from Negan this year that hopefully will be as fun for the fans as it’s been for the writers to write it for Jeffrey to play.”

A recent poll conducted by The Walking Dead‘s Twitter account shows that fans are now rooting for Negan, where the used to cheer against him. As well, Season 10 is the highest rated season of The Walking Dead according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The Walking Dead returns on February 23 at 9 pm on AMC with eight new episodes.

What do you think about a Negan and Carol scene? Is it overdue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.