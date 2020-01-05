Chris Evans & Brother Play ‘Know Your Bro’ on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chris Evans and his brother, Scott Evans recently visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The brothers take turns putting on noise-cancelling headphones while Jimmy asks them questions about each other and challenges them to match each other’s answers.

Chris Evans, who has been promoting his new film, Knives Out, also recently shared an image of his dog in a sweater that matches the one his character recently wore in the film. Evans shared the image to his Twitter account and, of course, it drove the social media world into a frenzy! Who doesn’t love a dog in a sweater?

Fans are loving the matching pair:

Knives Out is about when renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey dies just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc arrives at his estate to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Thrombey’s untimely demise.

The film stars Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Noah Segan, Edi Patterson, Riki Lindhome, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Knives Out was released in theaters on November 27, 2019.