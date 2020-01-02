‘The Walking Dead’: Carol’s Bloodlust for Alpha

The Walking Dead’s mid-season finale left fans in a panic over the fate of several Survivors. The entire group is in danger due to Carol’s (Melissa McBride) bloodlust for Alpha (Samantha Morton) due to Alpha killing Carol’s son, Henry (Matt Lintz). The folks over at The Walking Dead put together a video outlining Carol’s pursuit of Alpha and throw in some easter egg reveals you may not have noticed.

POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD!

The mid-season finale felt like it was leading up to a confrontation between Carol and Alpha and we were almost able to see it. It appears that Alpha is much more in control of her emotions and knows that Carol is not in control of her own. Alpha was able to leverage Carol’s emotions and desire to kill Alpha. Alpha leads Carol into a trap that now has Carol and the other survivors on a cliff in a cave (thus the literal cliffhanger!)!

This episode also feels like we are moving closer to Michonne’s (Danai Gurira) departure from The Walking Dead. Earlier this summer, it was revealed that this would be Gurira’s final season on the show. If her time is nearly up, having her depart on a sailboat would somewhat align with her comic book equivalent and seeing her sail out to see.

The last tidbit from tonight’s episode is Rosita’s recklessness in having lost Saddiq, who is the father to her child. Rosita’s behavior is putting her life in jeopardy without regard for her child. Thank goodness that Eugene (Josh McDermitt) does care for her, as she was probably doomed without him. However, it’s also suspected that Rosita maybe next to bite the dust now that it’s been announced that she’ll be starring in Netflix’s Selena.

What are your thoughts on the mid-season finale and Carol’s pursuit of Alpha? It appears that Alpha continues to have a one-up on our survivors.

Let us know what you think in the comments below!