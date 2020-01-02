Lizzie McGuire: Fans Are Getting A First Look at Hillary Duff’s Return

Lizzie McGuire is headed to Disney+ and the return was first announced during Disney’s D23 Expo last year. Hillary Duff is set to return to the title character and it will follow a 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates through life in New York City. Now, we get our first look at Duff as McGuire!

Series are original creator Terri Minsky, Adam Lamberg as Gordo, and Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members, will all return to the show.

Have no fear, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return too!

Although we only get a glimpse of the character, we also see that there is a new variety of shows heading to the Disney+ streaming platform too.

