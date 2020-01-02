‘A Quiet Place: Part II’: Full Trailer Released & New Dangers Are Out There

A Quiet Place: Part II full trailer has been released and it looks even more terrifying than the first. Emily Blunt returns to guide her children past the dangers that respond to the slightest of sounds but now we are getting a glimpse into how it all started.

Yesterday, a complete trailer for the horror sequel, directed by John Krasinski, revealed the world when the dangerous creatures first arrived on earth. However, it also reveals that the external world that was thought to be safe aside for the creatures is not.

John Krasinski has confirmed not only a sequel to the hit horror film, but that he is also at the helm once again as the director.

A Quiet Place 2 is set to pick up right where the last one left off. We won’t say where just in case we have some stragglers like myself, but we do urge anyone who hasn’t seen it to watch it, it is such a fantastic and stressful experience.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Krasinski and Emily Blunt teased where the new story, simply called A Quiet Place: Part II, could go

“I think actually it’s now what’s the next chapter and what happens next… I think people feel very invested in this family… I think it’s such an open book right now, and certainly for John who is lasering into something as we speak.”

Krasinski, being a lot more secretive, added:

“This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake…. it’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience” “It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an entire set of rules that you can play in very different facets.”

The sequel will look at the outside world more. The first film very much focused on the small family but the sequel could branch out to other survivors and potentially other locations. What the first film did brilliantly was establish how important locations are, particularly in a world where sound is the enemy. However, we didn’t actually see a lot of the world itself apart from subtle hints like newspapers, so a sequel could help illuminate the conditions of this post-apocalyptic world as well as expand our understanding of the monsters and the various ways people have adapted.

The sequel also introduces Cillian Murphy to the mix as a man with mysterious intentions who encounters the Abbotts.

A Quiet Place Part 2 will hit theaters on March 20, 2020.