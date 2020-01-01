Star Wars: New Mandalorian Funko Pops! Released

By
Chris Pendleton
-
0
Lucasfilm / Funko

The second wave of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Funko Pops! has arrived and are available for pre-order on Amazon.com. The wave brings some of your favorite characters from the first season of the Disney+ streaming show.  Get yours now so you don’t miss out! Here’s a list of what’s coming!  Click on any image to learn more about them and check out the exclusive Amazon Chrome version of The Mandalorian at the bottom!

Funko Pop! Deluxe: The Mandalorian – The Mandalorian on Blurrg

 

 

Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Heavy Infantry Mandalorian

 

 

Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Armorer

 

 


Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Incinerator Stormtrooper

 

 


Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Offworld Jawa

 

 


Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Q9-Zero

 

 


Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Mandalorian (Final)

 

 


Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Mandalorian (Chrome), Amazon Exclusive

 

 

Lucasfilm / Funko

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here