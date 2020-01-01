Revisiting Our Three Things Nintendo Needed To Achieve In 2019

Welcome back Nintendo nerds! It’s been a crazy year hasn’t it? The Switch has been absolutely amazing to watch as it blew sales numbers out of the water during 2019. With a year capping with the penultimate release of new Pokémon games, we could just call it all a success right here. But we need to take a look back at what we suggested Nintendo do and see just how close we got to it.

The First Thing We Said: “Do not let the exclusives stop”

How’d They Do?

Honestly pretty darn well. Where as last year didn’t feature much, we saw a steady stream of games from beginning to end of 2019. New Super Mario Bro’s U Deluxe and Yoshi’s Crafted World rounded out the spring, and from summer on it was packed. Super Mario Maker 2, Fire Emblem Three Houses, Astral Chain, Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and finally Pokémon Sword and Shield led an incredible lineup.

And we aren’t even talking about the fantastic indie games that launched at least at first exclusive to console for the Switch! Nintendo destroyed this suggestion with a forceful flood of exclusives.

The Second Thing We Said: “Keep the indies coming”

How’d They Do?

I got ahead of myself I think. I just mentioned Nintendo had a slew of great indies hit the console this year. Here are just a couple-

Cadence Of Hyrule, Katana Zero, My Friend Pedro, Baba Is You, Untitled Goose Game, and oh so many more.

And like before, I haven’t even reminded you that we live in an age where Microsoft put the Xbox-exclusive Cuphead on Switch! Nintendo kept them coming and they have even more promised, including a sequel I never knew I wanted, Sports Story.

The Third Thing We Said: “No Switch 2/XL”

How’d They Do?

With this I mainly wanted Nintendo to focus on other things besides another model. Nintendo didn’t exactly follow this suggestion…

The Switch Lite was announced at E3 and dropped alongside Links’s Awakening on September 20th. It isn’t an upgrade, but a complement to the regular Switch. It’s a fantastic marketing move by Nintendo to move the DS crowd over, even though they say they aren’t discontinuing the 2DS XL.

One still wants to see more of a commitment to Switch Online from Nintendo. I love the NES and Super NES games. The cloud save support seems to be improving. I just want Nintendo to act as if they care about that aspect of their business.

There you have it! Those were our suggestions for last year. We did pretty well! Did you have any suggestions for 2019 that came true? Share them with us in the comments below.