‘Suicide Squad 2’: Harley Quinn Gets A New Look According to James Gunn

More fun from Suicide Squad 2’s director, James Gunn, as he took to Instagram for a Q & A, answering fan’s questions. One fan asked if we’d see Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in the same costumes as previous films. Gunn’s reply: “Nope.”

Next up for Harley Quinn and Margot Robbie is Birds of Prey, whch is getting closer to its release date in 2020. It’s one of those movies you just need to get excited for! They announced the trailer yesterday with a teaser where the whole gang comes together.

Take a look below at the trailer:

Not only are they bringing the mallet back, roller derby Harley, but also her beloved hyena. I’m hoping there are two hyena’s, as Bud and Lou just wouldn’t be complete!

The official Twitter page released a set of images that made comic fans squeal.

Take a look at the images below:

In the mood for mayhem? A thread👇 — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) September 30, 2019

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Black Canary), and Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya), Ewan MacGregor(Black Mask), Chris Messina (Victor Zsasz), and Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain).

Birds of Prey will hit the theaters on February 7, 2020.