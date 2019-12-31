Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Darth Maul Return Teased

The Mandalorian has been a massive hit for Disney+ and Star Wars. Fans and critics loved the first season of the streaming show. Could we be seeing a familiar face in Season 2? Possible Spoilers Ahead!

The appearance of the Darksaber in the final episode of The Mandalorian sparked a lot of questions about its origin and what it means for Season 2. Obviously, the Darksaber has important implications and we recently explored its background. One character who has wielded the Darksaber previously was Darth Maul (Ray Park) and voice acted by Sam Witwer.

Both just so happened to take to social media in response to the Darksaber’s appearance:

Ray Park posted a photo of himself on Instagram in full Darth Maul makeup. Witwer posted to his Twitter account. Witwer’s post was a direct reference to The Mandalorian‘s final moments.

Are these a tease that Darth Maul will be pursuing his Darksaber in Season 2?

We already know that Season 2 will return this fall. Jon Favreau tweeted a picture of a model for a mysterious Star Wars creature along with a message for fans of The Mandalorian. Favreau confirmed that Season 2 would be arriving in the fall of 2020 to Disney+.

What are your thoughts on a potential appearance by Darth Maul? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!