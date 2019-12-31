‘Star Wars’ & ‘The Mandalorian’: LEGO Sets Are 20% Off on Amazon

Amazon.com

Hot off the popularity of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian, Amazon.com has it’s Star Wars LEGO sets at 20% Off plus free shipping for Prime members.

We’ve put together some of our favorite sets that are currently available!

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider 75254 The Mandalorian Collectible All Terrain Scout Transport Walker


LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader’s Castle 75251 Building Kit includes TIE Fighter, Darth Vader Minifigures, Bacta Tank

 

 

 

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Kylo Ren’s Shuttle 75256 Star Wars Shuttle

 

 

 

LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope 75244 Tantive IV Building Kit

 

 

 

LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter Trench Run

 

 

 

LEGO Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter

 

 

 

LEGO Star Wars Slave l – 20th Anniversary Edition 75243 Building Kit

 

 

 

LEGO Star Wars Imperial TIE Fighter 75211 Building Kit

 

 

 

 

Click on any of the images above or CLICK HERE to see all of the sets that are on sale!

We can’t wait for more The Mandalorian LEGO sets! Where’s LEGO Baby Yoda?

