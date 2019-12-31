Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Who’s Hosting Following Jenny McCarthy’s Exit?

Who is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest now that Jenny McCarthy is no longer co-hosting? Why it’s none other than Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale. Hale can’t seem to contain her excitement after several posts to her Instagram account.

Yesterday, Hale posted, “Can’t believe 2019 is almost over but I’m so excited to ring in 2020 with all of you on @rockineve TOMORROW at 8/7c on ABC ! Make sure to tune in 🥳 #RockinEve”

Hale will be starring next year on CW’s Katy Keene. The character recently premiered on Riverdale in a crossover.

Camila Mendes’s Veronica Lodge went to New York for a college interview and will meet up with Katy for a shopping spree.

“Before Katy Keene officially premieres, we all thought it would be super-fun to do a crossover that took Veronica to Katy’s world—New York City—and established Katy in the Riverdale universe,” said Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Michael Grassi, executive producers. “For our first Riverdale/Katy crossover, we couldn’t be more excited that it’s old friends Veronica and Katy—Cami and Lucy—having fun and heart-to-hearts!”

Hale isn’t new to hosting duties either, as she co-hosted the Teen Choice Awards, so she’s got some experience with this type of event.

Finally, Hale also posted her 2020 New Year’s Resolutions to her Instagram:

“Dear 2020- less plastic-more healthy boundaries-accepting love we DO deserve-dismissing thoughts/people/habits that don’t serve us-more water (!!!)-ok more coffee too-new leaders who radiate goodness and positive change-less online bullying-more cowbell- and lots of peace love and kindness. Oh and may my brows stay bold. Love, Lucy”

Are you looking forward to New Year’s Eve? What are some of your resolutions for 2020?

Let us know in the comments below!

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 airs live tonight on ABC Tuesday, Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.