Who are the biggest social media stars in 2019? It’s a list made up of people who had a massive influence via YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and more, that propelled them into the limelight. Heading up the list included Lilly Singh, Tyler “Ninja” Bivens, and Lil Nas X.

This year, Lilly Singh took her YouTube show and turned it into A Little Late With Lilly Singh as the replacement for NBC’s long-running Last Call With Carson Daly.

Tyler Blevins, a.k.a. Ninja, the most famous professional gamer in the world, took his talents to The Masked Singer. The streamer has a massive social media following but his time on one of this year’s most popular shows launched his brand into the television mainstream.

The “Old Town Road” singer, Lil Nas Ex, used social media to propel his fame, and his song, to the top of the charts. The song that eventually was remixed to feature Billy Ray Cyrus: “Old Town Road” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July, staying there for 19 weeks, surpassing previous record-holders “Despacito” (Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber) and “One Sweet Day” (Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men).

