Star Wars: ‘The Mandalorian’ Finale Scores 100% Positive Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The Mandalorian may be the most talked about show in the back half of 2019. The Star Wars drama, which streams on Disney+. Along with capturing everything that fans love about the Star Wars universe, there’s also been that who ‘Baby Yoda’ craze too!

The final episode received a rare 100% positive score from Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans and critics are in agreement that the show is amazing and that the season finale was a perfect ending to the first live-action Star Wars show.

The final episode of the first season arrived on Friday and the final scene proved to be a double reveal to the hardcore fan, which should have major implications for Season 2 of the show.

Since most of us aren’t that well versed in Star Wars lore, we’re going to explain the significance of what happened.

First, Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) survived the crash of his TIE Fighter. Were you surprised? We weren’t! Moff Gideon is likely to be the prime nemesis of our Mandalorian in Season 2 of the show.

Second, Moff Gideon had the Darksaber. This is the biggest reveal of the episode and something regular Star Wars fans may not be familiar with.

The Darksaber is a form of lightsaber with an all-black blade. The Darksaber has been part of Star Wars mythology for years, and specifically Mandalorian mythology. The Darksaber was created by the first Mandalorian Jedi in history more than a thousand years prior to the events of the first Star Wars film. It has been an object that had been predominantly held by Mandalorians, or at least those intimately connected to Mandalore, which leads us to the question: Is Moff Gideon a Mandalorian who left the guild?

Star Wars cartoon fans have seen the Darksaber twice; once on Star Wars: The Clone Wars where it was in the possession of Darth Maul and once on Star Wars Rebels, where it was used as a symbol to unite the Mandalorian clans.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau confirmed, yesterday, that Season 2 of the show is underway and now that the finale has been released to the public on Friday, he took to Twitter to give everyone a better idea of when Season 2 will actually arrive.

Favreau tweeted a picture of a model for a mysterious Star Wars creature along with a message for fans of The Mandalorian. Favreau confirmed that Season 2 would be arriving in the fall of 2020 to Disney+.

Let us know your thoughts on Season 2 of The Mandalorian! What do you think is going to happen next?