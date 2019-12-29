Game of Thrones: Andrew Dunbar, Alfie Allen’s Body Double, Dies on Christmas Eve

Chris Pendleton
HBO

Andrew Dunbar, the body double for Alfie Allen‘s Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones, has died. The actor, who was also an extra on the HBO series, died suddenly at home in Belfast, Ireland on Christmas Eve.

His friends and coworkers confirmed Dunbar’s death on social media.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Dunbar also appeared onscreen as a Stark bannerman and a soldier in the Battle of the Bastards. On his IMDB page, he is only credited with the body-double work.

