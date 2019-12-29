Jumanji 3: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Drops MAJOR Plot Twist

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson went to his Instagram account to discuss the casting of Game of Thrones actor, Rory McCann, as Jurgan The Brute in Jumanji: The Next Level. However, in doing so, Johnson revealed a major plot twist for the third installment in his Jumanji series.

Here’s what he had to say about McCann and Jumanji 3:

“For JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL we wanted to create a towering beast of a character named, JURGAN THE BRUTE.

Enter, “Game of Thrones” actor, Rory McCann.

When Rory first walked on set of JUMANJI it immediately reminded me of one of my favorite TV shows as a kid, THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN and the episode where Lee Majors takes on BIG FOOT, played by the legendary, Andre the Giant.

Cool plot twist about JURGAN (for those who caught it) is he’s an actual avatar in the game.

Meaning – SOMEONE is playing him.

But who?

That’s the big mystery.

In the next JUMANJI we’ll find out just who’s been playing the JURGAN THE BRUTE 😈

#JUMANJI #MysteryPlayer

IN THEATERS NOW WORLDWIDE 🌎”

Jumanji: The Next Level, which is the second film just released, captures all of the laughs of Welcome to the Jungle and may even be more action packed, but it’s very much the same film, thus ‘The Next Level.’ With this reveal, we definitely need to go back and watch the film and see how that changes how we view things and Jurgan The Brute!

In the sequel, the team reunites within the game and must overcome various obstacles and challenges that plagued them in the first film. With only three lives each, they are on a quest to beat the boss and capture a treasure to yell out “Jumanji” and return home.

What ultimately makes the sequel different than the first, and most likely better, is the introduction of Devito and Glover as life-long business partners and friends who get sucked into the world of Jumanji too. Devito embodies the avatar played by Johnson, while Glover embodies the avatar of Hart. This scenario brings a different set of laughs but also a bit of emotion and levity to the film to counter the non-stop action.

Jumanji: The Next Level is in now way a step backwards from the first film. Sequels are always a challenge and this film met it head on and defeated it. Let’s part with the poor video game cliches and be completely direct: the film was excellent on its own merits. We could watch Dwayne Johnson impersonate Devito all day!

We’re looking forward to the third installment of the Jumanji series with The Rock!

