‘The Walking Dead’: 13 Lessons We Learn from Rick Grimes

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was our hero on The Walking Dead for nearly nine seasons and will hopefully continue that same role in the upcoming Walking Dead feature films. Viewers have learned a lot about Rick and his family over those seasons but Rick has also taught viewers about surviving the zombie apocalypse.

The team over at The Walking Dead put together a video compilation of thirteen lessons we’ve learned from Rick Grimes that will help survive the apocalypse.

Lesson One: Life has many signs. Like the one that says, “Don’t Open, Dead Inside.”

Lesson Two: Know who your friends really are. That way they don’t kill you. Or sleep with your wife and then become their baby-daddy.

Lesson Three: Try to compromise. Yeah, this really hasn’t ever worked out with the Governor, Terminus, or Negan. But still try, at least.

Lesson Four: Work smarter. Not harder. Know how manipulate the situation and, more importantly, walkers.

Lesson Five: Don’t apologize. If you’re going to do it, do it. However, you can still apologize after and day, “I’m sorry this happened to you.”

Lesson Six: Kill or be killed. You can always shoot your way out of situations. Unless it’s shooting at Negan on a platform, then you can’t shoot worth a darn if it meant saving your life.

Lesson Seven: Always be one step ahead.

Lesson Eight: Love them while you can. Unfortunately, not many lives have lasted long in the apocalypse.

Lesson Nine: Keep the legacy alive. Fight FOR the living. Fight for the Grimes legacy and a better world.

Lesson Ten: Stand together. You’re likely to last longer working together than trying to go about things all alone.

Lesson Eleven: Show them who’s boss! They’re f**king with the wrong people! (Who didn’t cheer at this one?)

Lesson Twelve: Make tough decisions. The. Rick. Tator. Ship. (That’s Ricktatorship)

Lesson Thirteen: Sacrifice if necessary. But not if it means we lose Rick. Don’t sacrifice if it means we lose Rick Grimes for good!

What’s the lesson you’ve learned from watching Rick Grimes over nearly nine seasons on The Walking Dead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 23 with all new episodes.