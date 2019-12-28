Stars We Lost In 2019

2019 saw a lot of amazing, talented stars fall away. Here’s a short list of some of those who left us in 2019. The list is made up of talented individuals who contributed to the entertainment industry.
We know we haven’t covered them all. Let us know in the comments any thoughts on their passing.
Chuy Bravo
Actor and comedian Chuy Bravo (born Jesus Melgoza) died December 15 from a heart attack while visiting family in Mexico. He was 63. Bravo became a household name after working on the popular E! network series Chelsea Lately.
Danny Aiello
The actor known for his work in Do The Right Thing and Moonstruck’s died December 12 after a sudden illness. He was 86.
Marie Fredriksson
Marie Fredriksson, lead singer of the Swedish band Roxette, died December 17 after a 17-year battle with cancer.
Lil Bub
Lil Bub the Cat of Instagram fame died on December 1 at the age of 8 years old. A rescue cat, the cat was famous for its cleft lip and cuteness.
John Witherspoon
The comedian and actor known for the Friday series died October 29 at the age of 77. Witherspoon appeared as Willie Jones, the hilariously crotchety father of ’s character in the 1995 classic comedy Friday.
Diahann Carroll
The actress and singer, who broke many barriers on stage and screen was the first black woman to win the Tony Award for Best Actress for a musical, for No Strings in 1962.
Sid Haig
The legend of the horror genre from films like House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects died September 21 at age 80.
Cokie Roberts
The pioneering journalist and longtime political commentator died September 17 from complications from breast cancer.
Ric Ocasek
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and lead signer of The Cars died on September 15 at age 75.
Eddie Money
The man behind “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” and “Baby Hold On,” died on September 13 at age 70.
Valerie Harper
The actress, who won four Emmys and one Golden Globe Award for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show died on August 30 at age 80.
Peter Fonda
The legendary actor died on August 16 at age 79.
Rutger Hauer
The Bladerunner star died on July 19 at the age of 75.
Rip Torn
The Emmy winning and Oscar nominated actor died on July 9 at age 88. He was known for The Larry Sanders Show and Men In Black.
Cameron Boyce
The Disney Channel star died on July 6 at age 20 of an ongoing medical condition. He was known for his roles on Jessie and The Descendants.
Dr. John
Musician, singer, and New Orleans legend died on June 6 at age 77.
Tim Conway
The legendary comedian known for The Carol Burnett Show died on May 14 at age 85.
Grumpy Cat
The frowning feline died on May 14 at age 7. His face and image turned into a million memes.
Doris Day
The famous actress and singer died on May 13 at age 97.
Peter Mayhew
The actor know for portraying Chewbacca in the Star Wars films died on April 30 at age 74.
John Singleton
The Oscar nominated director died at age 51 on April 29.
Nipsey Hussle
The rapper died as a result of a shooting on March 31 at the age of 33.
Dick Dale
King of the Surf Guitar, died on March 16 at the age of 81.
King Kong Bundy
The professional wrestler died on March 4 at the age of 61.
Luke Perry
The 90210 and Riverdale star died on March 4 after suffering a stroke. He was 52.
Katherine Helmond
Known best for her role on Who’s The Boss, she passed away on February 23 at the age of 90.
Peter Tork
Musician with The Monkeys, he passed away on February 21 at age 77.
Carol Channing
The star died on January 15 at age 97.
Gene Okerland
The WWF/WWE announcer ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund died on January 2 at age 76.