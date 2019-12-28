Stars We Lost In 2019

The comedian and actor known for the Friday series died October 29 at the age of 77. Witherspoon appeared as Willie Jones, the hilariously crotchety father of ’s character in the 1995 classic comedy Friday.

Diahann Carroll

The actress and singer, who broke many barriers on stage and screen was the first black woman to win the Tony Award for Best Actress for a musical, for No Strings in 1962.

Sid Haig

The legend of the horror genre from films like House of 1,000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects died September 21 at age 80.

Cokie Roberts

The pioneering journalist and longtime political commentator died September 17 from complications from breast cancer.

Ric Ocasek

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and lead signer of The Cars died on September 15 at age 75.

Eddie Money

The man behind “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” and “Baby Hold On,” died on September 13 at age 70.

Valerie Harper

The actress, who won four Emmys and one Golden Globe Award for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show died on August 30 at age 80.

Peter Fonda

The legendary actor died on August 16 at age 79.

Rutger Hauer

The Bladerunner star died on July 19 at the age of 75.

Rip Torn

The Emmy winning and Oscar nominated actor died on July 9 at age 88. He was known for The Larry Sanders Show and Men In Black.

Cameron Boyce

The Disney Channel star died on July 6 at age 20 of an ongoing medical condition. He was known for his roles on Jessie and The Descendants.

Dr. John

Musician, singer, and New Orleans legend died on June 6 at age 77.

Tim Conway

The legendary comedian known for The Carol Burnett Show died on May 14 at age 85.

Grumpy Cat

The frowning feline died on May 14 at age 7. His face and image turned into a million memes.

Doris Day

The famous actress and singer died on May 13 at age 97.

Peter Mayhew

The actor know for portraying Chewbacca in the Star Wars films died on April 30 at age 74.

John Singleton

The Oscar nominated director died at age 51 on April 29.

Nipsey Hussle

The rapper died as a result of a shooting on March 31 at the age of 33.

Dick Dale

King of the Surf Guitar, died on March 16 at the age of 81.

King Kong Bundy

The professional wrestler died on March 4 at the age of 61.

Luke Perry

The 90210 and Riverdale star died on March 4 after suffering a stroke. He was 52.

Katherine Helmond

Known best for her role on Who’s The Boss, she passed away on February 23 at the age of 90.

Peter Tork

Musician with The Monkeys, he passed away on February 21 at age 77.

Carol Channing

The star died on January 15 at age 97.

Gene Okerland

The WWF/WWE announcer ‘Mean Gene’ Okerlund died on January 2 at age 76.