True Confessions with Ryan Reynolds and Camila Cabello

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ryan Reynolds, Camila Cabello and Jimmy play a game where they take turns confessing a random fact before interrogating each other to determine who was telling the truth.

The two stars joined Jimmy and let’s just say that the truth is pretty funny… especially with Ryan Reynolds involved.

Also during Reynold’s visit, on Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the pair released a hilarious commercial for a new Yankee Candle line.

The spot finds Ryan Reynolds hosting friends, along with Jimmy Fallon, in his home. The evening moves on and Reynolds is ready for everyone to leave. Reynolds offers some classic signals to his guests, such as:

“Commenting on the time”

“Over-the-top yawning.”

“Well, I guess I should be going since it’s so late. Wait! I live here!”

When none of those work, use the “Get the [email protected]*! Out of My House” candles that smell like hot garbage, bags of broccoli, old shrimp, and more.

The guests are quick to get out and use any excuse possible to now leave.

Let your guests now when it’s time to leave! However, we couldn’t find these on the Yankee candle site, to our disappointment!

Watch the video below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Has this ever happened to you?