The 2019 ‘Late Late Show with James Corden’ Bake-Off

James Corden and his assistant Sarah challenge the staff of The Late Late Show to a second holiday bake-off. Will Dave defend his title, or will new pastry royalty be crowned?

Also this holiday season, James Corden and Kacey Musgraves told the tale of a Christmas love story across nine different sets, singing fourteen holiday classics, all in one take.

Musgraves was on the show to promote The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, which is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

Musgraves opened with Jingle Bell Rock. The two then meet on the street “I don’t wanna miss out on a holiday/ But I can’t stop staring at your face,” Corden sang Justin Bieber’s “Under the Mistletoe” to Musgraves. She responded, “I should be playing in the winter snow/ But I’ma be under the mistletoe.”

The two sang duets on many songs and even paid homage to Love Actually, with Corden holding up the cards sending a message to Musgraves.

The songs represented all the phases of their relationship, from meeting, to cheating, to reconnecting over Christmastime. Ultimately the two come back together and its quite beautiful.

