Star Wars: Does ‘The Mandalorian’ Take Off His Helmet in the Season Finale?

“It is the way,” for Mando, star of The Mandalorian, to keep his helmet on at all times and to never let a living thing see his face. Numerous times throughout the first season of the Disney+ streaming hit, Mando has been asked to remove his helmet or if he ever has. The simple response has been, “No.” The Star Wars series has been a massive hit and something that fans of all ages have enjoyed.

The final episode of the first season of The Mandalorian aired this morning and one of the biggest questions was if fans would get a glimpse at the face of The Mandalorian. The simple answer: yes.

Spoilers Ahead!

Viewers get a glimpse of The Mandalorian‘s face after he becomes critically injured during a battle to protect The Child aka Baby Yoda. The injury forces Mando to remain behind with IG-11 who is trying to tend to Mando. In order to do so, IG-11 asks to remove Mando’s helmet and, as usual, denies the request. Mando says that nothing living can see his face, to which IG-11 responds that he is not living. Mando then allows IG-11 to remove the helmet and apply Bacta Spray to Mando’s wounds.

This is a significant moment for several reasons. First, we get to see Pedro Pascal’s face on camera for the first time this season. And, unless something similar happens again, it may be the last time for a long time. Second, Mando trusted a droid. Since the very first episode, Mando’s distrust of driods has been a common theme throughout the season. We’ve learned that this opinion comes from the fact that Mando’s parents were killed by droids when he was a young boy. Third, Mando could have given up and had an honorable warriors death but instead decided to continue on to protect The Child.

The first season of The Mandalorian did not fail to entertain fans of Star Wars. The show provided the proper balance of story telling with classic Star Wars nostalgia.

