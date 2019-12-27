Ryan Reynolds Confirms ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds has been in the news lately but none of it for Deadpool 3, until now. Whether its Aviation Gin and the Peloton wife or Reynolds’ ugly Christmas sweater feud with Hugh Jackman, Reynolds knows how to get his message out to the masses. While appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Christmas Eve, Reynolds shared some news on Deadpool 3.

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

Reynolds and Deadpool also made the news last month after it was reported that Tim Miller opted not to return for the second Deadpool installment, Miller opened up about his decision to the KCRW’s Business Podcast. According to Miller, Ryan Reynolds “wanted to be in control of the franchise.”

“It became clear that Ryan wanted to be in control of the franchise,” Miller said on KCRW’s The Business podcast. “You can work that way as a director, quite successfully, but I can’t. I don’t mind having a debate, but if I can’t win, I don’t want to play. And I don’t think you can negotiate every creative decision, there’s too many to make. So Ryan’s the face of the franchise, and he was the most important component of that, by far. So if he decides he wants to control it, then he’s going to control it.”

However, this isn’t the only report of Miller clashing with a significant person to a franchise. Reports also indicate that Miller clashed with Producer James Cameron on Terminator: Dark Fate. Miller discussed this relationship too in the interview with KCRW and stated that he will not work with Cameron ever again.

What do you think about the return of Deadpool to the big screen?

