‘The Walking Dead’: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shows Off Car with Lucille Logo

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan has made Negan’s bat, Lucille, a permanent fixture in his Mustang. Morgan took to social media to share the upgrades made to his ride.

One of The Walking Dead Season 10’s biggest mysteries hinges on what Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is actually up to now that it appears he’s partnered with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers. According to Cailey Fleming, who portrays Judith Grimes, she believes it’s a “good thing” that Negan escaped from jail because he could potentially helpful in the fight against Alpha and the Whisperers.

However, Fleming said it was something she “can’t talk about.”

“I think that Judith thinks that it’s a good thing [Negan escaped], because … he was just picking tomatoes, right? He had this bodyguard and all he could do was pick tomatoes and he’d go back in his cell,” Fleming said on Instagram Live during a takeover of The Walking Dead Instagram page.

The Whisperer thing thing that she can’t talk about? Ugh! Don’t leave us hanging there!

Fleming may be referencing a key moment from the comic books, as Fleming said it’s “so hard not to spoil anything.. It is like the hardest thing in the whole entire world, because I like to tell people what’s gonna happen, but I can’t, because I have to keep it all in until the episode comes out.”

