‘The Walking Dead’: Christmas Image of Carl and Family

The Walking Dead comic book artists, Charlie Adlard, took to social media to share a Christmas image from Carl Grimes and his family. The image is the first since Robert Kirkman ended the comic book series earlier this year, which was a complete surprise to readers.

The images shows the Grimes family of Carl, his wife, Sophia, and their daughter, Andrea, standing in front of a snowman. Adlard’s caption says, “Merry Christmas everyone! Here’s to new beginnings in 2020.”

Merry Christmas everyone! Here’s to new beginnings in 2020. pic.twitter.com/3TjHQO8HcH — Charlie Adlard (@CharlieAdlard) December 24, 2019

The Walking Dead comic book lasted for nearly 15 years and took readers through the zombie apocalypse with its hero, Rick Grimes. As the comic developed in the later years, Carl Grimes became a more central figure, along with his father.

The comic spawned the ratings mega-hit, The Walking Dead, which has gone onto the creations of toys, books, video games, and other merchandise, and two more additional television shows. As well, sometime in the coming years, The Walking Dead will get its first featured films that will focus on Andrew Lincoln’s portrayal of Rick Grimes.

A teaser was released for the first film, however, production has not started. The film had been expected in 2020 but now its release is more likely to be pushed into 2021 or beyond.

What are your thoughts on the image above? Were you sad to see the comics end?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.